Nottingham Forest are set to sack Steve Cooper and replace him with former Tottenham Hotspur & Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

There is set to be a new Premier League manager on the touchline for Newcastle United's Boxing Day match against Nottingham Forest at St James' Park.

It is being widely reported that Forest are set to sack Steve Cooper after two years in charge and replace him with former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Forest currently sit 17th in the Premier League table, five points above the relegation zone and without a win in six games.

Cooper guided Nottingham Forest to promotion to the Premier League in 2022 and helped the club finish 16th in their first season back in the top flight since 1999. Last year, he signed a new contract at the club running to 2025.

But the club's poor form in the Premier League has left Cooper in a precarious position with Espirito Santo set to be his successor. Espirito Santo managed Wolves from 2017 until 2021 before being appointed Spurs boss.

He lasted just 17 games in North London before being dismissed. His most recent role in management was at Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad, who like Newcastle, are majority owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

The former Wolves boss was sacked by Al Ittihad last month but could be in the dugout in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest's Boxing Day clash at St James' Park. Next up for Forest is a home match againist AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, December 23 (3pm kick-off).