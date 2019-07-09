Steven Gerrard's two-word response to Newcastle United speculation
Steven Gerrard says speculation linking him with Newcastle United is “fake news”.
By Miles Starforth
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 05:00
The Rangers manager has been considered by the club as it looks to replace Rafa Benitez.
A report yesterday claimed that Gerrard had turned down Newcastle, though club sources insisted that there hadn’t been an approach.
Gerrard was asked about speculation linking him with the United job ahead of tonight’s Europa League qualifier against Gibraltar side St Joseph’s.
The 39-year-old said: “Fake news. Not that I’m aware of.”