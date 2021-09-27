Taylor started his journey with Newcastle United aged just nine.

In a senior career that spanned 17 years, Taylor spent 12 of them at Newcastle before moving stateside to play for Portland Timbers.

He has since had spells with Ipswich Town, Peterborough, Wellington Phoenix and Odisha FC.

Taylor’s decade in the Newcastle first-team saw him play in Europe, the Championship and back in Europe again, before ending, once again, in relegation.

His peak arguably came alongside Fabricio Coloccini during the 2011/12 season where they finished 5th and qualified for the Europa League.

With this in mind, we have compiled a list of some of Taylor’s most memorable moments in the black and white and some statistics that help to shape the impact he had whilst at Newcastle.

Have we missed anything out? What are your favourite memories of Taylor’s time at Newcastle?

1. Debut against Mallorca Steven Taylor’s debut for Newcastle came against Real Mallorca in the UEFA Cup in 2004 where he came on as an 81st minute substitute for Andy O’Brien coming up against a little known Samuel Eto'o who played for the Spanish side that night. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

2. First goal for Newcastle The centre-back’s first goal for his boyhood club came in a UEFA Cup match against Celta Vigo. Taylor scored an 86th minute winner as Newcastle came from a goal behind to win 2-1 - Antoine Sibierski grabbed the other for United. (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Taylor’s New Year’s Day delight Eight years, one month and eight days after his first goal for the Toon, Taylor scored his last goal in black and white with a header to open the scoring against Burnley in a crazy game that finished 3-3. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images) Photo: Mark Runnacles Photo Sales

4. That Cabaye free-kick One of the videos that has stood the test of time from Taylor’s time at Newcastle is his antics in-front of Stoke City goalkeeper Asmir Begovic as Yohan Cabaye lined-up to take a free-kick. By jumping and waving in-front of the goalkeeper seemingly worked as Cabaye buried a lovely free-kick into the top corner. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales