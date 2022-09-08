Striker Newcastle United and Leeds were urged to sign having medical at Premier League club
Wolverhampton Wanderers are closing in on the free transfer of former Chelsea striker Diego Costa.
The 33-year-old is in England for a medical after Wolves successfully appealed the player’s rejected work permit.
Costa is set to return to the Premier League five years after leaving Chelsea, with whom he scored 52 goals in 89 top flight matches between 2014 and 2017. The former Spain international has been without a club since leaving Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro in January 2022.
And shortly after his release, Newcastle United were urged to sign Costa on a free as Eddie Howe looked to bolster his attacking options with Callum Wilson out injured.
Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson told Football Insider at the time: “If I was Newcastle I’d take him tomorrow
“He is a proven goalscorer at the highest level. He has got an edge to him as well. He’s a fighter. That edge could get Newcastle out of trouble. Draws are no good for them at the moment. They need to win football matches and Costa is a match-winner.”
Read More
Leeds United have also previously been urged to make a move for the forward by former Sunderland and England striker Kevin Phillips, who said: “They might need someone like Diego Costa, he might be looking at Leeds and thinking: ‘Look at the way they play football, I could score goals in there’.
“I know he’s been linked with Wolves but he’s a free agent.”
Both clubs refrained from making a move for the temperamental frontman, who looks set to sign for Wolves in an attempt to bolster their attacking line following Sasa Kaladjzic’s cruciate ligament injury against Southampton.