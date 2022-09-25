International football remains on centre stage this weekend with England set to face Germany at Wembley while Wales are in action later today against Poland.

The Premier League is due to return next weekend and Newcastle United will be back in action when they make the trip to Crave Cottage to face Fulham.

Away from the action on the pitch, there is plenty of discussion around transfer news as the January window edges ever closer and clubs continue to plot moves to strengthen their squads for the second half of the campaign and beyond.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Sunday morning:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Maddison of Leicester City during the Premier League match (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham could leave Borussia Dortmund for £83million next summer, if the entire fee is paid up front, and Manchester City are convinced they will win the battle to sign the England midfielder against Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United (The Sun)

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez has emerged as a target for Atletico Madrid should they lose Jan Oblak (Mirror)

Manchester United will look to trigger a 12-month extension on Marcus Rashford’s contract if they cannot agree a new deal with the England international (Daily Star)

Everton midfielder Allan has reached an agreement to join Middle East outfit Al-Wahda (Football Insider)

EFL Championship side Wigan Athletic are in talks to sign former Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United full back Danny Rose who is a free agent after leaving Watford in the summer (The Sun)

Chelsea are ready to pay a staggering £30 million for 17-year-old Fulham starlet Luke Harris (Mirror)

Arsenal had Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer watched again on Thursday when he played for Croatia against Denmark (Mirror)

Newcastle United are planning to submit a new James Maddison bid in January having failed to land the Leicester City playmaker in the summer after tabling offers worth up to £50million (Football Insider)

Leeds United are interested in signing Empoli left-back Fabiano Parisi who could be sold for between £8 million and £10 million and is also of interest to Serie A sides Juventus and Lazio (Caughtoffside)