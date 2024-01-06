Eddie Howe didn't expect what his Newcastle United players did after 3-0 win at Sunderland
Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle United: Eddie Howe has reacted to his side's comfortable Tyne-Wear derby win at the Stadium of Light.
Eddie Howe admitted he had 'no idea' about Newcastle United's post-match victory photo following the 3-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
Newcastle won the FA Cup third-round clash against rivals Sunderland thanks to a Dan Ballard own goal and a second-half brace from Alexander Isak. Wins under Howe have been followed by post-match team photos, but this one at the Stadium of Light came with a bit of a twist as it was taken on the pitch in front of the 6,000 travelling Magpies supporters.
Newcastle assistant Jason Tindall seemed to orchestrate the taking of the photo, which Howe wasn't privy to beforehand.
When asked if it was planned in the event Newcastle won, Howe said: "I've got no idea, I just joined in.
"I had no idea what was going on. It was just sort of in the game and what happened and I was more than happy to join in."
Sunderland boss Michael Beale also commented on the celebrations, stating: "It showed it meant a hell of a lot to them to win this game. When we lose a game I can't complain about how the other team celebrate."
The win ends Newcastle's 12-and-a-half-year wait for a derby victory over Sunderland.
Reflecting on the game, Howe added: "It feels great [to win], I never worried about the draw I always thought it was a great draw - as long as we won it.
"We handled the occasion well, were brave with the ball and were very composed. We didn't let the crowd take over and we handled everything really well in the first half.
"I think we are still a bit off our best but it was a step in the right direction, hopefully the forward momentum can continue.
"The bigger the game, the more you enjoy it if you win. We enjoyed the occasion, nothing new for us in terms of the atmosphere or the high profile game. But today we knew the importance of the result. Hopefully it can be a launch pad for us."