Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle United: Eddie Howe has reacted to his side's comfortable Tyne-Wear derby win at the Stadium of Light.

Newcastle United fans celebrate with the players after the team's victory during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Sunderland and Newcastle United at Stadium of Light on January 06, 2024 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Newcastle won the FA Cup third-round clash against rivals Sunderland thanks to a Dan Ballard own goal and a second-half brace from Alexander Isak. Wins under Howe have been followed by post-match team photos, but this one at the Stadium of Light came with a bit of a twist as it was taken on the pitch in front of the 6,000 travelling Magpies supporters.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle assistant Jason Tindall seemed to orchestrate the taking of the photo, which Howe wasn't privy to beforehand.

When asked if it was planned in the event Newcastle won, Howe said: "I've got no idea, I just joined in.

"I had no idea what was going on. It was just sort of in the game and what happened and I was more than happy to join in."

Sunderland boss Michael Beale also commented on the celebrations, stating: "It showed it meant a hell of a lot to them to win this game. When we lose a game I can't complain about how the other team celebrate."

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates with Anthony Gordon after scoring his team's second goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Sunderland and Newcastle United at Stadium of Light on January 06, 2024 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win ends Newcastle's 12-and-a-half-year wait for a derby victory over Sunderland.

Reflecting on the game, Howe added: "It feels great [to win], I never worried about the draw I always thought it was a great draw - as long as we won it.

"We handled the occasion well, were brave with the ball and were very composed. We didn't let the crowd take over and we handled everything really well in the first half.

"I think we are still a bit off our best but it was a step in the right direction, hopefully the forward momentum can continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad