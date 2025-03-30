Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Sunderland players face the wrath of supporters after appearing to ‘like’ Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup celebration on social media.

Newcastle United held a Carabao Cup trophy parade and presentation in Newcastle on Saturday afternoon which was attended by around 300,000 people in total.

A open-top bus parade from St James’ Park to Newcastle’s Town Moor saw supporters line the streets in Newcastle city centre while many gathered on the Town Moor for the trophy presentation and Q&A session with Eddie Howe and his players.

Earlier this month Newcastle ended a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy by beating Liverpool 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

‘This is what it means’ to Newcastle United

Newcastle’s trophy celebrations went viral on socil media and was also broadcast on Sky News and BBC.

Influential football Instagram account 433 posted various images of Newcastle’s parade along with the caption: “70 years without a trophy. Until now. This is... 𝒘𝙝𝒂𝙩 𝙞𝒕 𝒎𝙚𝒂𝙣𝒔 🖤🤍.”

The post was liked by around 400,000 Instagram users at the time of writing. But two people who liked the post may now regret doing so.

Sunderland duo Jenson Seelt and Salis Abdul Samed both appeared to like the post showing Newcastle’s cup celebrations that took place during The Black Cats’ 1-0 win over Millwall in the Championship. Neither player was involved in the game, having endured injury-hit campaigns.

Defender Seelt is yet to start a league match for Sunderland this season while defensive midfielder Abdul Samed has started just twice. Now Sunderland supporters may wish they never play for the club again after appearing to support Newcastle’s celebrations on social media.

Their social media interaction did not go unnoticed by Sunderland supporters on social media, who shared a screenshot of both players liking the post.

One response stated: “Hope neither of them play for us again.”

BBC forced to apologise for Bruno Guimaraes’ Sunderland jibe during Newcastle United Carabao Cup celebrations

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes launched a foul-mouthed dig at Sunderland during the cup celebrations on the Town Moor stage - though that probably wasn’t his intention as such. It was just a consequence that came from the Brazilian starting a chant aimed at his Newcastle teammate Sandro Tonali.

Although there is a family-friendly Tonali chant available, Guimaraes opted for the one that included the line ‘he hates ------- Sunderland,’ which of course went down well in front of the Town Moor crowd. But the foul language forced the BBC to apologise for the language while hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly remainded Guimaraes to watch his language on multiple occasions.

Those warnings ultimately fell on deaf ears!

Bruno Guimaraes reveals x-rated Newcastle United team talk

After launching another sing-along, this time of ‘campeones, campeones olé olé olé,’ Guimaraes was then asked what he told his teammates ahead of the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

As it turns out, his message was simple as he told Ant and Dec: “Well, I said to them today we go to the pitch as a player and we live there as a ------- legend.”

Newcastle goalkeeper Mark Gillespie also started a foul-mouthed Joelinton chant on stage and the 150,000 in attendance duly obliged by joining in.