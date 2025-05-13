Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has been asked about the prospect of facing Sunderland in the Premier League next season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening (8pm kick-off).

The Black Cats take a 2-1 lead into the second leg after goals from Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda either side of Jack Rudoni’s equaliser for Coventry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner of the semi-final will likely face Sheffield United in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium on May 24. The Blades take a 3-0 lead into their second leg at home to Bristol City.

Sunderland eyeing Premier League return

It’s been eight years since Sunderland last played in the Premier League. A double relegation to League One followed by four successive seasons in the third tier has been followed by three seasons in the Championship.

After a disappointing 16th-place finish last season, Sunderland have mounted a promotion charge under the management of Régis Le Bris. But they headed into the play-offs as the Championship’s most out-of-form side having lost their final five games of the regular season after securing a play-off place.

But now Sunderland are just 90 minutes away from Wembley and potentially 180 minutes from returning to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United v Sunderland derby return?

Last season, Eddie Howe got his first taste of derby action against Sunderland in the FA Cup third round at the Stadium of Light. Newcastle won the match 3-0 thanks to a Dan Ballard own goal followed by a second half brace from Alexander Isak.

But it’s been nine years since the sides last met in the Premier League. A late Aleksandar Mitrovic header cancelled out a Jermain Defoe opener as Newcastle drew 1-1 with Sunderland at St James’ Park.

It ended a run of six straight defeats against Sunderland for Newcastle but couldn’t stop them from being relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2015-16 season.

But Newcastle’s fortunes have since turned around for the better since promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt and a takeover in 2021. Under Howe, Newcastle have ended a 70-year trophy drought, qualified for the Champions League and are on course to do so again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in addition to potential Champions League football, Newcastle may also have the Tyne-Wear Derby to look ahead to next season if Sunderland were to do the business in the play-offs.

Eddie Howe ‘on the face’ about potential Sunderland promotion to the Premier League

Looking at the prospect of potential promotion for Sunderland, Newcastle boss Howe was asked whether he wants to see The Black Cats back in the top flight.

But he was typically balanced with his response.

“I think I was asked this yesterday and I very much sat on the fence,” he said last week. “If the games come, we'll embrace the games.

“But it'll be interesting to see the play-offs. Obviously, I saw a bit of the game and I think the play-offs always add a lot of drama. So let's wait and see.”