Supercomputer predicts surprising Premier League finishes for Newcastle United, Manchester United, Leeds United and co

Newcastle have taken four points from their opening two games as they look for an improvement on last term’s 11th place finish.

They face a huge test against Manchester City this weekend who, unsurprisingly, have been heavily-tipped to secure another Premier League title this season.

But what about the other 19 sides? Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Newcastle United have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

Newcastle United players take on water during a break in the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

1) Manchester City

Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 87 (+59 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 59% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 95%

2) Liverpool

Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 76 (+41 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 18% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 76%

3) Chelsea

Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 72 (+29 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 10% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 62%

4) Tottenham Hotspur

Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 68 (+25 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 6% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 48%

5) Arsenal

Predicted finish: 5th - Predicted points: 66 (+19 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 4% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 41%

6) Brighton & Hove Albion

Predicted finish: 6th - Predicted points: 56 (+4 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 15%

7) Aston Villa

Predicted finish: 7th - Predicted points: 53 (-1 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 11%

8) Brentford

Predicted finish: 8th - Predicted points: 51 (-1 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 9%

9) Manchester United

Predicted finish: 9th - Predicted points: 51 (-3 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 9% - Chances of relegation: 8%

10) Newcastle United

Predicted finish: 10th - Predicted points: 49 (-5 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 7% - Chances of relegation: 10%

11) Crystal Palace

Predicted finish: 11th - Predicted points: 49 (-5 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 6% - Chances of relegation: 10%

12) Leicester City

Predicted finish: 12th - Predicted points: 48 (-7 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 6% - Chances of relegation: 12%

13) West Ham

Predicted finish: 13th - Predicted points: 46 (-9 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 5% - Chances of relegation: 15%

14) Wolves

Predicted finish: 14th - Predicted points: 44 (-12 GD) - Chances of relegation: 20%

15) Leeds United

Predicted finish: 15th - Predicted points: 42 (-18 GD) - Chances of relegation: 23%

16) Everton

Predicted finish: 16th - Predicted points: 40 (-18 GD) - Chances of relegation: 29%

17) Fulham

Predicted finish: 17th - Predicted points: 39 (-20 GD) - Chances of relegation: 33%

18) Southampton

Predicted finish: 18th - Predicted points: 39 (-24 GD) – Chances of relegation: 34%

19) Bournemouth

Predicted finish: 19th - Predicted points: 37 (-26 GD) - Chances of relegation: 39%

20) Nottingham Forest