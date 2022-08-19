Supercomputer predicts surprising Premier League finishes for Newcastle United, Manchester United, Leeds United and co
The new Premier League season is just two games old, but the supercomputer is already predicting a few shock finishes this campaign.
Newcastle have taken four points from their opening two games as they look for an improvement on last term’s 11th place finish.
They face a huge test against Manchester City this weekend who, unsurprisingly, have been heavily-tipped to secure another Premier League title this season.
But what about the other 19 sides? Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Newcastle United have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.
1) Manchester City
Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 87 (+59 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 59% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 95%
2) Liverpool
Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 76 (+41 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 18% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 76%
3) Chelsea
Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 72 (+29 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 10% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 62%
4) Tottenham Hotspur
Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 68 (+25 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 6% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 48%
5) Arsenal
Predicted finish: 5th - Predicted points: 66 (+19 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 4% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 41%
6) Brighton & Hove Albion
Predicted finish: 6th - Predicted points: 56 (+4 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 15%
7) Aston Villa
Predicted finish: 7th - Predicted points: 53 (-1 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 11%
8) Brentford
Predicted finish: 8th - Predicted points: 51 (-1 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 9%
9) Manchester United
Predicted finish: 9th - Predicted points: 51 (-3 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 9% - Chances of relegation: 8%
10) Newcastle United
Predicted finish: 10th - Predicted points: 49 (-5 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 7% - Chances of relegation: 10%
11) Crystal Palace
Predicted finish: 11th - Predicted points: 49 (-5 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 6% - Chances of relegation: 10%
12) Leicester City
Predicted finish: 12th - Predicted points: 48 (-7 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 6% - Chances of relegation: 12%
13) West Ham
Predicted finish: 13th - Predicted points: 46 (-9 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 5% - Chances of relegation: 15%
14) Wolves
Predicted finish: 14th - Predicted points: 44 (-12 GD) - Chances of relegation: 20%
15) Leeds United
Predicted finish: 15th - Predicted points: 42 (-18 GD) - Chances of relegation: 23%
16) Everton
Predicted finish: 16th - Predicted points: 40 (-18 GD) - Chances of relegation: 29%
17) Fulham
Predicted finish: 17th - Predicted points: 39 (-20 GD) - Chances of relegation: 33%
18) Southampton
Predicted finish: 18th - Predicted points: 39 (-24 GD) – Chances of relegation: 34%
19) Bournemouth
Predicted finish: 19th - Predicted points: 37 (-26 GD) - Chances of relegation: 39%
20) Nottingham Forest
Predicted finish: 20th - Predicted points: 35 (-30 GD) - Chances of relegation: 47%