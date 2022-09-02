Supercomputer predicts where Newcastle United, Leeds, Aston Villa & Co will finish in Premier League after busy transfer deadline day
Newcastle United’s unbeaten start to the season was cruelly ended late on at Anfield on Wednesday night.
Very few tipped the Magpies for success against Liverpool, but a spirited performance saw them almost share the points with their hosts, but for a late Fabio Carvalho equaliser.
Alexander Isak capped off a promising debut with a goal for Eddie Howe’s side who had a quiet end to a good summer transfer window.
Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see how the 2022/23 Premier League table could finish:
1) Manchester City
Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 86 (+62 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 60% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 96%
2) Liverpool
Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 77 (+49 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 21% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 82%
3) Arsenal
Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 70 (+24 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 8% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 24%
4) Tottenham Hotspur
Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 68 (+23 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 6% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 50%
5) Chelsea
Predicted finish: 5th - Predicted points: 64 (+15 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 3% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 36%
6) Brighton & Hove Albion
Predicted finish: 6th - Predicted points: 58 (+6 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 19%
7) Manchester United
Predicted finish: 7th - Predicted points: 56 (+1 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 16%
8) Newcastle United
Predicted finish: 8th - Predicted points: 52 (+2 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 10%
9) Crystal Palace
Predicted finish: 9th - Predicted points: 50 (-3 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 6% - Chances of relegation: 9%
10) Brentford
Predicted finish: 10th - Predicted points: 49 (-2 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 6% - Chances of relegation: 9%
11) West Ham
Predicted finish: 11th - Predicted points: 47 (-8 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 4% - Chances of relegation: 13%
12) Leeds United
Predicted finish: 12th - Predicted points: 46 (-10 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 3% - Chances of relegation: 14%
13) Leicester City
Predicted finish: 13th - Predicted points: 45 (-9 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 4% - Chances of relegation: 17%
14) Aston Villa
Predicted finish: 14th - Predicted points: 45 (-11 GD) - Chances of relegation: 16%
15) Southampton
Predicted finish: 15th - Predicted points: 44 (-16 GD) - Chances of relegation: 19%
16) Fulham
Predicted finish: 16th - Predicted points: 43 (-16 GD) - Chances of relegation: 20%
17) Wolves
Predicted finish: 17th - Predicted points: 42 (-12 GD) - Chances of relegation: 23%
18) Everton
Predicted finish: 18th - Predicted points: 38 (-18 GD) - Chances of relegation: 34%
19) Nottingham Forest
Predicted finish: 19th - Predicted points: 34 (-34 GD) - Chances of relegation: 53%
20) AFC Bournemouth
Predicted finish: 20th - Predicted points: 32 (-41 GD) - Chances of relegation: 60%