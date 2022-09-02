Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Very few tipped the Magpies for success against Liverpool, but a spirited performance saw them almost share the points with their hosts, but for a late Fabio Carvalho equaliser.

Alexander Isak capped off a promising debut with a goal for Eddie Howe’s side who had a quiet end to a good summer transfer window.

Club-record signing Alexander Isak made his Newcastle United debut against Liverpool on Wednesday night (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see how the 2022/23 Premier League table could finish:

1) Manchester City

Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 86 (+62 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 60% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 96%

2) Liverpool

Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 77 (+49 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 21% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 82%

3) Arsenal

Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 70 (+24 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 8% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 24%

4) Tottenham Hotspur

Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 68 (+23 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 6% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 50%

5) Chelsea

Predicted finish: 5th - Predicted points: 64 (+15 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 3% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 36%

6) Brighton & Hove Albion

Predicted finish: 6th - Predicted points: 58 (+6 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 19%

7) Manchester United

Predicted finish: 7th - Predicted points: 56 (+1 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 16%

8) Newcastle United

Predicted finish: 8th - Predicted points: 52 (+2 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 10%

9) Crystal Palace

Predicted finish: 9th - Predicted points: 50 (-3 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 6% - Chances of relegation: 9%

10) Brentford

Predicted finish: 10th - Predicted points: 49 (-2 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 6% - Chances of relegation: 9%

11) West Ham

Predicted finish: 11th - Predicted points: 47 (-8 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 4% - Chances of relegation: 13%

12) Leeds United

Predicted finish: 12th - Predicted points: 46 (-10 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 3% - Chances of relegation: 14%

13) Leicester City

Predicted finish: 13th - Predicted points: 45 (-9 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 4% - Chances of relegation: 17%

14) Aston Villa

Predicted finish: 14th - Predicted points: 45 (-11 GD) - Chances of relegation: 16%

15) Southampton

Predicted finish: 15th - Predicted points: 44 (-16 GD) - Chances of relegation: 19%

16) Fulham

Predicted finish: 16th - Predicted points: 43 (-16 GD) - Chances of relegation: 20%

17) Wolves

Predicted finish: 17th - Predicted points: 42 (-12 GD) - Chances of relegation: 23%

18) Everton

Predicted finish: 18th - Predicted points: 38 (-18 GD) - Chances of relegation: 34%

19) Nottingham Forest

Predicted finish: 19th - Predicted points: 34 (-34 GD) - Chances of relegation: 53%

20) AFC Bournemouth