Very few tipped the Magpies for success against City, but a spirited performance saw them share the points with their visitors after a six-goal thriller.

Although Newcastle took a 3-1 second-half lead, supporters stayed in the stadium to applaud their side off after a magnificent display.

The game rounded-off another huge weekend of Premier League football and here, the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, predict what impact this weekend’s results have had on the predicted 2022/23 Premier League table:

1) Manchester City

Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 85 (+57 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 54%

2) Liverpool

Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 77 (+41 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 22%

Kieran Trippier's free-kick put Newcastle United into a 3-1 lead against Manchester City. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

3) Tottenham Hotspur

Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 68 (+24 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 7% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 50%

4) Arsenal

Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 68 (+23 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 7% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 49%

Callum Wilson celebrating his goal for Newcastle United against Manchester City (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

5) Chelsea

Predicted finish: 5th - Predicted points: 67 (+21 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 6% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 48%

6) Brighton & Hove Albion

Predicted finish: 6th - Predicted points: 59 (+8 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 21% - Chances of relegation: 2%

7) Crystal Palace

Predicted finish: 7th - Predicted points: 52 (0 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 10% - Chances of relegation: 7%

8) Newcastle United

Predicted finish: 8th - Predicted points: 52 (-1 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 9% - Chances of relegation: 7%

9) Manchester United

Predicted finish: 9th - Predicted points: 51 (-3 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 9% - Chances of relegation: 9%

10) Aston Villa

Predicted finish: 10th - Predicted points: 50 (-6 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 8% - Chances of relegation: 10%

11) Brentford

Predicted finish: 11th - Predicted points: 49 (-4 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 6% - Chances of relegation: 11%

12) Leeds United

Predicted finish: 12th - Predicted points: 47 (-10 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 5% - Chances of relegation: 13%

13) Leicester City

Predicted finish: 13th - Predicted points: 44 (-12 GD) - Chances of relegation: 19%

14) West Ham

Predicted finish: 14th - Predicted points: 44 (-12 GD) - Chances of relegation: 20%

15) Wolves

Predicted finish: 15th - Predicted points: 43 (-11 GD) - Chances of relegation: 21%

16) Southampton

Predicted finish: 16th - Predicted points: 42 (-19 GD) - Chances of relegation: 25%

17) Fulham

Predicted finish: 17th - Predicted points: 41 (-18 GD) - Chances of relegation: 27%

18) Everton

Predicted finish: 18th - Predicted points: 39 (-19 GD) - Chances of relegation: 33%

19) Nottingham Forest

Predicted finish: 19th - Predicted points: 35 (-29 GD) - Chances of relegation: 48%

20) AFC Bournemouth