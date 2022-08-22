Supercomputer predicts where Newcastle United, Leeds United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and co will finish after weekend of surprising Premier League results
Newcastle United secured an impressive draw with Manchester City on Sunday - and it’s a result that has a huge impact on the supercomputer’s latest predictions.
Very few tipped the Magpies for success against City, but a spirited performance saw them share the points with their visitors after a six-goal thriller.
Although Newcastle took a 3-1 second-half lead, supporters stayed in the stadium to applaud their side off after a magnificent display.
The game rounded-off another huge weekend of Premier League football and here, the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, predict what impact this weekend’s results have had on the predicted 2022/23 Premier League table:
1) Manchester City
Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 85 (+57 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 54%
2) Liverpool
Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 77 (+41 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 22%
3) Tottenham Hotspur
Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 68 (+24 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 7% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 50%
4) Arsenal
Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 68 (+23 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 7% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 49%
5) Chelsea
Predicted finish: 5th - Predicted points: 67 (+21 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 6% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 48%
6) Brighton & Hove Albion
Predicted finish: 6th - Predicted points: 59 (+8 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 21% - Chances of relegation: 2%
7) Crystal Palace
Predicted finish: 7th - Predicted points: 52 (0 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 10% - Chances of relegation: 7%
8) Newcastle United
Predicted finish: 8th - Predicted points: 52 (-1 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 9% - Chances of relegation: 7%
9) Manchester United
Predicted finish: 9th - Predicted points: 51 (-3 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 9% - Chances of relegation: 9%
10) Aston Villa
Predicted finish: 10th - Predicted points: 50 (-6 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 8% - Chances of relegation: 10%
11) Brentford
Predicted finish: 11th - Predicted points: 49 (-4 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 6% - Chances of relegation: 11%
12) Leeds United
Predicted finish: 12th - Predicted points: 47 (-10 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 5% - Chances of relegation: 13%
13) Leicester City
Predicted finish: 13th - Predicted points: 44 (-12 GD) - Chances of relegation: 19%
14) West Ham
Predicted finish: 14th - Predicted points: 44 (-12 GD) - Chances of relegation: 20%
15) Wolves
Predicted finish: 15th - Predicted points: 43 (-11 GD) - Chances of relegation: 21%
16) Southampton
Predicted finish: 16th - Predicted points: 42 (-19 GD) - Chances of relegation: 25%
17) Fulham
Predicted finish: 17th - Predicted points: 41 (-18 GD) - Chances of relegation: 27%
18) Everton
Predicted finish: 18th - Predicted points: 39 (-19 GD) - Chances of relegation: 33%
19) Nottingham Forest
Predicted finish: 19th - Predicted points: 35 (-29 GD) - Chances of relegation: 48%
20) AFC Bournemouth
Predicted finish: 20th - Predicted points: 35 (-30 GD) - Chances of relegation: 47%