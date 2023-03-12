Surprise Newcastle United recalls as Eddie Howe makes five changes for Wolverhampton Wanderers

Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy, Allan Saint-Maximin , Joe Willock and Fabian Schar all come into Howe’s starting XI at St James’ Park. Anthony Gordon – who played against Manchester City last weekend – isn’t involved because of an ankle injury suffered at the Etihad Stadium.

Sixth-placed Newcastle have suffered three successive 2-0 defeats. Asked if a difficult run was inevitable this season, United head coach Howe said: “I think every team will go through that. But I think the key thing is how quickly you can come out of that moment, how you conduct yourselves through it – and how you play through it. The players have been excellent.”