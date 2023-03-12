News you can trust since 1849
Surprise Newcastle United recalls as Eddie Howe makes five changes for Wolverhampton Wanderers

Eddie Howe’s made five changes for Newcastle United’s home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 12th Mar 2023, 15:46 GMT- 1 min read

Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joe Willock and Fabian Schar all come into Howe’s starting XI at St James’ Park. Anthony Gordon – who played against Manchester City last weekend – isn’t involved because of an ankle injury suffered at the Etihad Stadium.

Schar, meanwhile, returns from the concussion he suffered in the Carabao Cup final, while Saint-Maximin starts on his 26th birthday.

Sixth-placed Newcastle have suffered three successive 2-0 defeats. Asked if a difficult run was inevitable this season, United head coach Howe said: “I think every team will go through that. But I think the key thing is how quickly you can come out of that moment, how you conduct yourselves through it – and how you play through it. The players have been excellent.”

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson.

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes arrives at St James' Park.
