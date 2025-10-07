Newcastle United news: Sven Botman could be the next key player to sign a new contract at St James’ Park - with a new sporting director’s appointment also expected.

Sven Botman is reportedly in-line to sign a new contract with Newcastle United. The Dutchman has impressed this season as he slowly begins his journey back to full fitness after two injury hit campaigns.

Botman has forged a very strong partnership alongside new signing Malick Thiaw in recent weeks and, according to The I, is keen on staying at St James’ Park and willing to ‘open talks’ over a potential new deal at the club. Botman’s current contract expires in 2027 and securing his future at St James’ Park will be one of the club’s top priorities in the coming months.

However, a knee injury sustained in the early part of the 2023/24 season derailed his campaign before Botman was eventually forced to undergo surgery on that issue in March - one that would rule him out of action for the remainder of the calendar year. His return last season was also interrupted by injury, this time to the other knee, as he was forced to miss a number of matches in the second half of the campaign, including their triumph over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

Botman’s return to fitness and the starting XI this season, though, has coincided with Newcastle United once again enjoying a very good defensive record - one that has laid the foundations for their successes on the pitch this season. Botman and Thiaw are viewed as the future of Howe’s defence at St James’ Park and long-term successors for Schar and Burn in the heart of defence.

Newcastle United’s new sporting director’s first job?

If Botman is indeed interested in signing a new contract with Newcastle United, then that will surely be top of the club’s new sporting director’s priority list when they take up the role. Nottingham Forest’s Ross Wilson is expected to be named as Paul Mitchell’s replacement in that role and tying Botman down would be a very easy win for him to sanction.

Speaking about the defender’s impact this season, Howe said recently: “When we lost him, I was really down about that because we’d lost an outstanding player, character, person, but distributor of the ball - short and long range.

“He brought the other side of the pitch into play a lot when we were under pressure, and we lost that from our game. That was a huge blow.

“Not only that, he’s a man-mountain. He’s a physical beast, which in this league you need.

“I thought we coped really well with his absence. I thought Dan Burn in particular was absolutely magnificent.

“But Sven’s got qualities that Dan doesn’t have and vice versa. They’re both very different players. It’s great to see them now on the same team, still contributing in the way that they are.

“Sven can hopefully from this moment still improve and get back to his very, very highest levels, because there’s not many I’d look to swap him with if he’s at his best.”