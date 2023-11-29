Angry Sven Botman deletes social media post after controversial Newcastle United draw at PSG
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Newcastle United: Sven Botman took to Instagram following the controversial Champions League draw at Parc des Princes.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United were dealt late heartbreak in the Champions League on Tuesday night as they drew 1-1 at Paris Saint-Germain.
A 98th-minute Kylian Mbappe penalty cancelled out Alexander Isak's first-half opener for The Magpies at Parc des Princes. PSG's penalty was awarded under controversial circumstances after Ousmane Dembele's pass hit Tino Livramento's chest and onto his elbow.
Referee Szymon Marciniak initially waved PSG's appeals away before a VAR check prompted a controversial overturn that appeared to go against UEFA guidelines set out last season. A UEFA statement from April 2023 read: "In their guidelines for next season, the Board recommends that UEFA should clarify that no handball offence should be called on a player if the ball is previously deflected from his own body and, in particular, when the ball does not go toward the goal."
Newcastle defender Sven Botman remained at home due to a knee injury. And after the match, the Dutch defender took to Instagram to post: "What a joke."
He later deleted the post, which made no specific reference to the events of the match or the decision itself. However, the timing of his post did coincide with the full-time whistle at Parc des Princes.
The result leaves Newcastle needing to beat AC Milan in their final group stage match at St James' Park and hope PSG fail to win at Borussia Dortmund in their final match on December 13 in order to progress to the last-16. A draw against Milan would also guarantee Newcastle's place in Europe after the new year as they would advance to the Europa League.