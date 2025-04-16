'Very soon' - Newcastle United set for major injury boost after two-month blow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are expecting Sven Botman to be back available for selection ‘very soon’ heading into the final games of the 2024-25 season.

Botman has missed the majority of the campaign due to an ACL injury followed by another knee injury that required surgery. The Dutch defender has been limited to just five appearances in all competitions so far this season.

But it is hoped he will be back in action in the coming weeks after missing Newcastle’s last 10 games.

What was initially suspected to be a minor knee issue for Botman ended up ruling him out for another extended period before the decision to undergo surgery was made.

Botman was given a six to eight week recovery period following his surgery. Five weeks after the operation, Botman is claimed to be ‘ahead of schedule.

Sven Botman injury latest

Botman recently returned from the NAS Training Complex in Dubai and has stepped up his recovery back on Tyneside.

And Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall said on the defender: “I've been really pleased with Sven Botman's recovery, he's ahead of schedule.

“He's now back out on the grass and hopefully he'll be back out there or back in contention very soon for us.”

Newcastle host Crystal Palace at St James’ Park on Wednesday night (7:30pm kick-off). The Magpies sit fourth in the Premier League table but could move up to third with a result against Palace.

The centre-back underwent a minor operation in late March to get to the bottom of a knee problem. He may return by May but won't face the Red Devils. | Getty Images

A win against The Eagles would see Newcastle move five points inside the Champions League qualification places with six games left to play. Newcastle have already confirmed European football with their Carabao Cup win securing Conference League qualification but the club have higher ambitions and are looking to return to the Champions League.

Newcastle qualified for the Champions League in Botman’s first season at the club, finishing fourth with the joint-best defensive record in the league. They missed out on Europe last season after finishing seventh, though Botman missed the majority of the campaign due to two separate ACL injuries - the second of which ruled him out until January 2025.

He then suffered a fresh knee injury a month later.

While Botman is understood to be close to a return, Newcastle will exercise caution given the previous setbacks the defender has had with his recovery from knee injuries over the last two seasons.

Sven Botman Newcastle United surgery

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe recently said: “He's had an operation, a very minor operation, just to clean out a bit of floating bone that was in his knee that was causing him the problem.

“I think the initial diagnosis was between six to eight weeks. But I think he's already got through two or three of those.

“So he's on the road, he's feeling good. Fingers crossed we'll see him probably in May sometime.”

Newcastle United injuries

With Botman closing in on a return, one player who won’t be back this season is left-back Lewis Hall. The defender had foot surgery at around the same time as Botman but was given around a four month recovery period.

Hall is expected to be back in action for Newcastle in pre-season ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Jamaal Lascelles is also pushing to return to action before the end of the season though there are no guarantees after more than 12 months out with an ACL injury.

Joe Willock has missed the last two Newcastle matches with a concussion but is set to be back available this week after protocols were followed.