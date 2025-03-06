Sven Botman issues furious three-word reaction to Newcastle United injury rumours

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has posted a strong reaction to rumours surrounding his fitness on Instagram.

The Dutchman hasn’t featured for Newcastle United for over a month after limping off in the final stages of their Carabao Cup semi final second-leg win over Arsenal at St James’ Park. Botman hasn’t been seen in action since that day, although Eddie Howe had hinted that the 25-year-old was closing in on a return.

Speaking after Sunday’s defeat against Brighton, Howe admitted that the Dutchman was ‘close’ to a return but the club opted not to risk him: “Sven was close, did light training [on Saturday], but didn't feel 100% confident in his body, so we decided not to risk him [v Brighton].

“We still hope that he can play a part either in our next game or the game after. Desperate to get him back fit, such a big player, but again we couldn't take a risk with him if he wasn't 100% fit.”

Having then subsequently lost the services of Anthony Gordon to suspension and Lewis Hall to a foot injury, one that will keep him out for the remainder of the campaign, when news emerged on Wednesday night in the Mail Online that Botman was also set to miss their upcoming games, including the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, the Magpies were dealt yet another huge blow. Botman played in both legs of their semi-final win against Arsenal and enjoyed a solid run in the team upon his return from an ACL injury that had kept him sidelined for ten months.

Those reports indicated that Botman would need an operation to repair the issue in his knee, with that surgery potentially keeping him out until the end of the season. However, Botman has hit back at those reports with a furious Instagram comment.

Sven Botman hits back at injury rumours

Taking to Instagram, Botman commented under the following post - which hinted that he could be out for the rest of the season - writing: ‘Dont sell b-------’.

At time of writing, that comment had received over 650 likes with that number likely to climb as time goes on. Unlike their approach to Hall’s injury which saw them release a statement confirming that the former Chelsea man wouldn’t feature between now and the end of the season, Newcastle United have yet to officially confirm the extent of Botman’s injury.

West Ham v Newcastle United

West Ham are Newcastle United’s next opponents with their trip to the London Stadium on Monday night a crunch match in their hopes of qualifying for European football. The Hammers defeated the Magpies at St James’ Park back in November, under the management of Julen Loptegeui at the time.

Graham Potter has steadied the ship following the Spaniard’s exit and has guided them to back-to-back wins over Arsenal and Leicester City. Newcastle United, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four Premier League matches, with their chaotic 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest the only victory they have recorded in the league since late-January.