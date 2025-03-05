Newcastle United have been rocked by a number of injury and suspension issues in recent days, with rumours surfacing surrounding a potential knock for Alexander Isak.

Newcastle United confirmed on Wednesday morning that Lewis Hall will miss the rest of the season after suffering a foot injury against Liverpool last week. The former Chelsea man missed Sunday’s FA Cup defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion as he went to a specialist for further clarity on the issue - one that confirmed he would have to undergo surgery.

The initial news of Hall’s injury came before Newcastle United took to the field at St James’ Park on Sunday on a day that would end with them out of the FA Cup and without the services of Anthony Gordon for their next three matches. Gordon’s red card will see him miss Premier League matches against West Ham and Brentford as well as the Carabao Cup final.

With doubts over Sven Botman’s fitness also still looming large, any further injury to their key players could prove catastrophic in their chances of ending their long wait for domestic silverware. And when rumours surrounding a potential injury to Isak emerged, a social media frenzy soon took centre stage.

Alexander Isak ‘injury’

Isak also left the field prematurely on Sunday, coming off just moments after Gordon was shown a red card to be replaced by Callum Wilson. Isak went down before being withdrawn by Howe, sparking fears that the Swedish international could have caused further harm to a groin injury that had kept him out of the trip to Anfield.

Post-match, though, Eddie Howe revealed hope that Isak hadn’t suffered a major injury, stating: “Alex just felt a bit of general tightness, I don't think an injury, but just general tightness, felt he had to come off.

“I don't think there's a problem there. But as I said before the game, if he was fit he would play today, knowing the importance of today's game and fingers crossed he's okay.”

Newcastle United and Alexander Isak training ground update

Whilst speculation on social media over Isak’s fitness began to simmer and boil over on Wednesday, Newcastle United players were conducting media interviews and preview shots for their Carabao Cup final against Liverpool. Sky Sports, who will broadcast next Sunday’s final, were one of those present at the club’s training ground.

Isak, who has netted twice in this season’s Carabao Cup, was one of those up for interviews to preview the tie against Arne Slot’s side. Taking to X, Keith Downie poured cold water on those social media rumours, writing alongside a picture of the striker conducting media duties: ‘I was at the #NUFC training ground today for @Carabao_Cup Final media access day, and Alexander Isak was conducting interviews, moving well and in good spirits ahead of the upcoming games. Don’t let the rumours get out of control…’

Before the Magpies can concentrate on that final, though, they have a tough test against Graham Potter’s rejuvenated West Ham on Monday night at the London Stadium. The Hammers defeated Newcastle at St James’ Park in the reverse fixture back in November.