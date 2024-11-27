Sven Botman issues two-word response to major Newcastle United injury boost as key man returns
Wilson, who has started just two matches for Newcastle in 2024, has been suffering with back and hamstring issues since pre-season. On Monday night, he played the final 22 minutes but was unable to help Newcastle turn things around.
Although he only had four touches during his time on the pitch, Wilson won back possession from Lucas Paqueta and had a strong penalty shout turned down. But for the striker, it was important to get back on the pitch as he vowed to turn his injury ‘trauma into triumph’.
On Tuesday, Wilson posted images of himself at St James’ Park on Instagram along with the caption: “Very frustrating night under the lights. We dust ourselves down and go again!
“On a personal note, felt so good to be back out there! Appreciate all the love, support and patience, from those who sent it my way. Time to turn trauma into triumph.”
Tottenham Hotspur’s James Maddison, Wilson’s former Coventry City teammate, responded to the message by commenting: “Good to see you back brother.”
And the striker’s current Newcastle teammate, Sven Botman, also commented: “My guy.”
Botman has been out since March with an ACL injury but is understood to be closing in on a return. It is hoped the defender will be back in contention by the end of the year but Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has claimed that early 2025 is more likely.
Wilson will be hoping to maintain his fitness and play a part in Newcastle’s upcoming Premier League trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
