Newcastle United will be without three first-team players for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa (5:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle head into the match at Villa Park sitting third in the table, five points ahead of Aston Villa in seventh. A win would be key in helping The Magpies in their quest to qualify for the Champions League.

While Villa have lost just once at Villa Park in the Premier League this season, Newcastle head into the game having won each of their last three matches against Unai Emery’s side with an aggregate score of 11 goals to two.

Newcastle head into the match on the back of a 5-0 win over Crystal Palace at St James’ Park on Wednesday night, it was a sixth straight win in all competitions for the club.

The match saw Newcastle welcome Joe Willock back from a concussion injury though three players remain sidelined for Saturday’s trip to the West Midlands.

Here’s an update on Newcastle United’s injury list ahead of the match against Aston Villa...

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles hasn’t featured for a year after suffering an ACL injury during Newcastle United’s dramatic 4-3 win over West Ham at St James’ Park. There is faint hope that he can return to action before the end of the season.

The defender has recently had his contract quietly extended by the club and it is hoped that means he has not played his last game for the Magpies. Estimated return date = 25/05/25 v Everton (h)

Lewis Hall - foot injury

Hall had enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season at St James’ Park, but that was prematurely cut-short in March when it was revealed that he needed surgery on a foot injury. That has now been completed and Hall will sit out the remainder of the campaign as he recovers. Estimated return date = 2025/26 pre-season training

Sven Botman - knee injury

Botman is back training and ahead of schedule after almost three months out with a knee injury that eventually required surgery last month.

Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall said he hopes to see Botman back in contention ‘very soon’ though Saturday’s trip to Villa Park will come too early for the Dutch defender. The Newcastle assistant manager suggested Botman could be available for next weekend’s match against Ipswich Town but that is subject to further assessment and progress at the training ground.

Given his history of knee injuries and Newcastle’s current form, the club are likely to be cautious regarding his return to action.

Estimated return date = 04/05/25 v Brighton (a)

Eddie Howe update

Jason Tindall will take charge of Newcastle United for a third successive game in Eddie Howe’s absence as the Newcastle head coach recovers from pneumonia.

Contact between Tindall and Howe has been limited since the Newcastle boss was taken to hospital last week with no further official updates on his condition.

“No, there's no fresh update for Eddie since Wednesday's game,” Tindall said. “He's recovering at the minute and then as soon as there's any more update, the media and the fans will be the first people to know.

“If he wants to talk to me or message, then, you know, I'm available any time. And as soon as there are any new updates, then I'm sure the media team will be the first people to let you guys know.”

At this stage it is unclear whether Howe will return to the dugout before the end of the season with a further update expected next week.