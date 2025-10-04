Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has been dealt a fresh blow ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sven Botman is getting back to his best since returning to the Newcastle United starting line-up.

The 25-year-old defender has been in and out of the Newcastle side over the past couple of years due to various knee injury issues, but has now started the last four matches for Newcastle in all competitions.

The Dutch defender has formed a good partnership with summer signing Malick Thiaw at the heart of Newcastle’s defence.

Newcastle United’s strong defence

Botman’s return and the £35million addition of Thiaw has brought added competition at centre-back for Newcastle with Dan Burn and Fabian Schar also competing for starting spots and Jamaal Lascelles also back from a long-term injury.

Speaking about the selection dilemmas at centre-back, Eddie Howe said: “Great calls to make because of the quality of the players.

“I mean, seeing Sven play in the way that he has is a real reminder, not that I needed reminding, but a reminder to everybody of his qualities and how big a player he is for us and how much we've missed him because we've been without him for a long, long time.

“And then, of course, you speak in the same breath about Malik and how he's performed in recent games and we know the qualities of Fabian and how well he's done consistently for us.

“So, if we're going to be successful this season on many fronts, we're going to need those options. I think that's a pleasing thing to have. Of course, then the players need to act in the right way if they're not playing, support the players that are and wait for their opportunity and grab it when it comes.”

Sven Botman blow confirmed

Botman’s recent resurgence has sparked talk of a potential Netherlands national team call-up ahead of next summer’s World Cup in North America.

The defender has been called up to the Netherlands squad previously but has not been capped at senior level for his country.

And that wait continues for the defender with the latest Netherlands national squad omitting the Newcastle star once again.

When asked about a potential call-up for Botman, Howe said: “He’s been very good and this is the best we’ve seen of Sven since his injury.

“I’m very pleased with the four games he’s had - that was a big physical ask of him. He and Malick used the ball really well and that was a big part of how we controlled the game.

“The caps will come if Sven continues to play in the manner he has the last few weeks, and I’m sure that is something he is thinking about.”

Botman faces stiff competition at centre-back in the Dutch national team with players such as Jan Paul van Hecke, Nathan Ake, Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, Micky van de Ven and Virgil van Dijk called up to the latest squad ahead of the Newcastle star for the World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Finland next week.