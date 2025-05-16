Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has been for a scan on his latest knee injury picked up during Sunday’s 2-0 win over Chelsea at St James’ Park.

It was Botman’s first start in over three months and only his sixth of the season in total but he was forced off early into the second half.

The defender has missed training in the build-up to Sunday’s trip to Arsenal (4:30pm kick-off) and is a major doubt for the match after going for a scan.

Newcastle head into Sunday’s match knowing that one more win in their final two games would secure Champions League qualification.

When asked for an update on Botman after the Chelsea match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe told The Gazette: “We hope so. He was icing a [knee] problem at half-time, so we hope he's okay.

“With that in mind and the fact I felt we needed to change tactically, we made a change, brought Lewy [Miley] on.

“It was a big moment for Lewy and I thought he handled that situation, a lot of pressure on him, really, really well, so I was really pleased.

“But the second half was very much a tactical affair with lots going on, so I'm pleased with the adaptability of the squad.”

Sven Botman knee injury scan results

Although Botman has been deemed a major doubt for Sunday’s match against Arsenal and indeed for the final match of the season against Everton, there is a small chance of the defender featuring again this season.

According to Mail Online, Botman is hopeful of featuring before the end of the season after a scan revealed no serious injury.

However, the Dutch defender’s knee injury picked up in February was deemed not to be serious but ended up keeping him out of action for almost three months as he required surgery.

Eddie Howe will provide an official update on Botman’s injury during his Friday morning press conference. There will also be updates on several other players who have been nursing injuries in the final weeks of the 2024-25 campaign.

Newcastle United confirmed injuries ahead of Arsenal - two out, four doubts

In addition to Botman, Newcastle could also be without Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock for the remainder of the season after they missed the Chelsea match due to injury. Joelinton is also a major doubt due to a knee injury while Matt Targett and Lewis Hall have already been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

“We don’t think they’re big injuries,” Howe said on Trippier and Willock. “But there’s such a short amount of time left now before the end of the season.

“We’d love to get them back fit, and able to play a part, but at this moment in time, I’ve not really got any idea whether or not that’s possible.”

Howe added: “When you miss a player like Joelinton, he’s such an infectious character in so many different ways. When he’s missing, you’re looking for someone to step up. It’s the same with Kieran.

“He’s got so much experience and is very vocal, and you miss his vocal presence when he’s not there and not playing. I thought the players that came in did elevate us.”