Sven Botman returned to the Newcastle United starting line-up v Chelsea. | Getty Images

Sven Botman started his first Newcastle United match in over three months as they beat Chelsea 2-0 at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Botman returned to the side in place of the injured Kieran Trippier, prompting Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe to make a formation change for the crucial match.

Newcastle went into the game sitting level on points with Chelsea in the final two Champions League places and only ahead of Aston Villa on goal difference.

The win sees them move three points clear of Chelsea and Villa and four points clear of Nottingham Forest in seventh with two games left to play.

Newcastle United Sven Botman fitness update

Sandro Tonali gave Newcastle an early lead at St James’ Park before Nicolas Jackson was sent off for Chelsea following a flying arm into Botman’s head in the first half. Botman was then withdrawn shortly after half-time as Bruno Guimaraes went on to secure the victory with a deflected long-range effort in the closing stages of the match.

Given Botman’s injury history over the past two seasons, there was some concern when the defender was taken off early after being on the receiving end of some rough challenges in the first half.

Howe brought on Lewis Miley in place of the defender, prompting a change of formation back to Newcastle’s usual 4-3-3 set-up.

“We hope so,” Howe told The Gazette when asked if Botman was okay. “He was icing a [knee] problem at half-time, so we hope he's okay.

“With that in mind and the fact I felt we needed to change tactically, we made a change, brought Lewy on.

“It was a big moment for Lewy and I thought he handled that situation, a lot of pressure on him, really, really well, so I was really pleased.

“But the second half was very much a tactical affair with lots going on, so I'm pleased with the adaptability of the squad.”

Newcastle United confirmed injury blows ahead of Arsenal

While Howe is hopeful Botman will be fine for next weekend’s trip to Arsenal, he wasn’t quite so positive about Trippier or Joe Willock’s chances of returning to action this season after missing Sunday’s match due to injury.

Joelinton is also likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee issue along with Matt Targett and Lewis Hall.

“We don’t think they’re big injuries,” Howe revealed. “But there’s such a short amount of time left now before the end of the season.

“We’d love to get them back fit, and able to play a part, but at this moment in time, I’ve not really got any idea whether or not that’s possible.”

Howe added: “When you miss a player like Joelinton, he’s such an infectious character in so many different ways. When he’s missing, you’re looking for someone to step up. It’s the same with Kieran.

“He’s got so much experience and is very vocal, and you miss his vocal presence when he’s not there and not playing. I thought the players that came in did elevate us.

“I thought we played really well in that first half. I changed the system, and that changes a lot of things for us, but I thought the players’ tactical understanding was brilliant.”