Newcastle United have been handed a fresh injury boost with Sven Botman closing in on a return after almost three months out.

Botman hasn't featured for Newcastle since he scored in the 8-0 win over Sheffield United back in September due to a knee injury. The issue has kept the Dutch defender out for 17 matches so far, including five of Newcastle's six Champions League group stage games.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

But after returning to light training earlier this month, Botman is close to being back in contention. Mail Online have reported the 23-year-old even has an 'outside chance' of making the bench in The Magpies' upcoming Premier League match against Fulham on Saturday.

Barnes picked up a foot injury at Bramall Lane and has not featured for the Magpies since that day.

It will be a welcome boost for Newcastle amid an injury crisis. Eddie Howe has welcomed Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn back from injury over the past week but it has also been revealed Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes have suffered setbacks that will rule them out until January at the earliest.

Barnes in particular is a cause for concern as he, like Botman, has not featured since the Sheffield United match. The club decided against surgery for Barnes following specialist advice but now Howe has suggested there is a chance the £38million winger could still have an operation which would set him back months.