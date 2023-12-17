Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sven Botman marked his return after three months out injured with a late substitute appearance in Newcastle United's 3-0 win over Fulham at St James' Park.

Botman had not featured for The Magpies since September due to a knee injury. But he returned to the bench on Saturday and was introduced in the 84th minute in place of Dan Burn shortly after the defender had made it 3-0.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Miley and Miguel Almiron put The Magpies 2-0 up in the second half following Raul Jimanez's early red card for Fulham. Head coach Eddie Howe's substitution choice following an early injury to Fabian Schar would suggest Botman is still short of full fitness as he looks to get back up to speed over the coming weeks.

Howe opted to bring on Emil Krafth at right-back, swap Tino Livramento to left-back and have Dan Burn move into the left-sided centre-back position instead of bringing on Botman as a like-for-like replacement for Schar in the Dutch defender's favoured position.

Fabian Schar picked up an injury against Fulham.

After the match, Botman took to Instagram to post: "It has been a tough period but I’m so happy to play football again with this amazing team! See you Tuesday."

Botman's team-mate Joe Willock, who is currently nursing an Achilles injury, commented on the 23-year-old's post: "Finally we found The keys to our Rolls-Royce."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad