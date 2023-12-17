'Finally' - Joe Willock issues eight-word response to Newcastle United star's long-awaited injury update
Sven Botman: Newcastle United welcomed a key player back from injury against Fulham on Saturday.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sven Botman marked his return after three months out injured with a late substitute appearance in Newcastle United's 3-0 win over Fulham at St James' Park.
Botman had not featured for The Magpies since September due to a knee injury. But he returned to the bench on Saturday and was introduced in the 84th minute in place of Dan Burn shortly after the defender had made it 3-0.
Lewis Miley and Miguel Almiron put The Magpies 2-0 up in the second half following Raul Jimanez's early red card for Fulham. Head coach Eddie Howe's substitution choice following an early injury to Fabian Schar would suggest Botman is still short of full fitness as he looks to get back up to speed over the coming weeks.
Howe opted to bring on Emil Krafth at right-back, swap Tino Livramento to left-back and have Dan Burn move into the left-sided centre-back position instead of bringing on Botman as a like-for-like replacement for Schar in the Dutch defender's favoured position.
After the match, Botman took to Instagram to post: "It has been a tough period but I’m so happy to play football again with this amazing team! See you Tuesday."
Botman's team-mate Joe Willock, who is currently nursing an Achilles injury, commented on the 23-year-old's post: "Finally we found The keys to our Rolls-Royce."
Botman has been described as a 'Rolls-Royce' player following a run of classy defensive displays since his £35million arrival from Lille last summer. The centre-back will be part of Newcastle's squad for the trip to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night (8pm kick-off).