Newcastle United star 'confirms' return v Fulham after injury setback with social media tease
Newcastle United injuries: Sven Botman has dropped a big hint at his return to action after three months out.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United defender Sven Botman is set to return after almost three months out with a knee injury.
Botman hasn't featured for The Magpies since scoring in the 8-0 win at Sheffield United in September. But the 23-year-old is understood to be back in contention for Saturday's Premier League match against Fulham at St James' Park.
The Dutchman provided a further hint to his involvement as he took to social media to post a personalised preview of the match. Such posts are often a clear indicator that a player is available and ready to play.
Botman suffered setbacks with his knee issue that ended up ruling him out for 17 games in total. Given his lengthy absence, Botman may have to settle for a place on the bench against Fulham with head coach Eddie Howe describing Botman as an 'integral' part of his team. Newcastle will be looking to end a run of three straight defeats and bounce back from their Wednesday night Champions League exit against AC Milan.
And Botman's return comes as a welcome boost for The Magpies amid a serious injury crisis. Howe has welcomed Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn back from injury over the past week but it has also been revealed Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes have suffered setbacks that will rule them out until January at the earliest.