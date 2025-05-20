Sven Botman reacts as Newcastle United ‘target’ confirms summer transfer on Instagram

Lille midfielder Angel Gomes has confirmed that he will leave Lille as a free agent this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gomes becomes the second high-profile Lille player to confirm such a move, following in Jonathan David’s footsteps. The Canadian international revealed last week that his five year stay at Lille would come to an end this summer, with Gomes also taking to Instagram to confirm he will leave the Stade Pierre Mauroy when his contract expires.

Gomes joined Lille from Manchester United as a 19-year-old back in 2020 and, after spending a season on-loan in Portugal, has cemented himself as a regular in the Lille midfield. Whilst a calf injury has severely limited his gametime this season, Gomes was able to impress enough before that injury to earn himself a maiden call-up to the senior England squad during Lee Carsley’s brief time as interim manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old has featured just once in 2025 in the league for Lille and will embark on a new chapter of his career beyond this summer.

Gomes announces Lille departure

Taking to Instagram, Gomes posted a video of him in action along with a heartfelt caption: ‘After four unforgettable years at LOSC Lille, it’s time for me to say goodbye,’ Gomes wrote.

‘This club has been more than just a team — it’s been a family, a home, and a place that has shaped me both on and off the pitch. Like any journey, there were ups and downs, highs and lows, but I’m truly grateful to my teammates and the fans for sticking with me throughout.

‘I’m proud of what we achieved together and thankful for every moment. To the fans, thank you for your amazing support and for believing in me. I will forever be grateful. I always gave everything I had for the badge and for all of you.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman, who played alongside Gomes at Lille before his move to St James’ Park, commented on the post ‘Myy broskii’ with a love heart emoji. Botman’s relationship with Gomes and David could be an asset to Newcastle United if they look to sign either player this summer.

Angel Gomes transfer latest

Whilst Newcastle United has been mentioned as a potential destination for Gomes this summer, it’s likely that they will face very stiff competition for his signature, not just from the Premier League, but from mainland Europe. Europa League finalists Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, the club Gomes rose through the ranks at, have been linked with a move for the midfielder this summer.

West Ham have also shown interest in him, but are unlikely to secure his signature due to their lack of European football next season. Barcelona have also been linked with a move for the England international.

The Catalan giants missed out on a spot in the Champions League final, but have completed a domestic double having won La Liga and the Copa Del Rey, with fierce rivals Real Madrid finishing as runners-up in both competitions.