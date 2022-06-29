Sven Botman's agent reveals what defender told him before Newcastle United move

Ultimately, Newcastle were able to outbid Milan for the 22-year-old as Lille accepted The Magpies’ £35million offer. The transfer is set to be formally ratified later this week.

On Tuesday evening, a Newcastle club statement confirmed Botman’s arrival with a deal agreed in principle.

Following the announcement, Botman’s agent, Nikkie Bruinenberg, posted a photograph of himself and the defender holding up a Newcastle home shirt at St James’s Park on Instagram.

Lille's Dutch defender Sven Botman (L) fights for the ball with Chelsea's German midfielder Kai Havertz during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Lille (LOSC) and Chelsea FC at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on March 16, 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

It was accompanied by a caption revealing what Botman had previously told his agent.

“’Nik, one day I want to play in the Premier League’,” it said (translated from Dutch). “Here we are.”

The post gives credence to Botman’s desire to play for Newcastle in the Premier League despite strong interest from Milan.