The January transfer window is on the horizon and Newcastle United have another opportunity to reshape their squad.

The Magpies added great quality to their squad in summer, making it two successful transfer windows in a row following last year’s efforts in the winter window.

A new transfer window now offers Newcastle yet another chance to strengthen, however in order to do that, then they will have to offload some players from a full 25-man squad.

Unlike last year where Eddie Howe had to leave a handful of players out of his squad, Newcastle have just two senior players unregistered this season - goalkeeper Mark Gillespie and long-term injury absentee Emil Krafth.

However, if they were to sign anyone in January, then another player will have to be left out of the squad - and potentially sold.

With that in mind, here, we take a look at ten players that could leave Newcastle United in January and three that won’t:

1. Matt Ritchie An injury means Ritchie has featured very sporadically for Newcastle this season and at 33 years of age, it looks unlikely he has long left on Tyneside. Ritchie’s current contract expires at the end of the season but he may be moved on next month if there is any interest in his services. Former club Bournemouth have been speculated as a potential destination. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Mark Gillespie Loris Karius’ arrival at Newcastle has likely signalled the end of Gillespie’s time at the club. Gillespie wasn’t named in Howe’s 25-man Premier League squad and may be allowed to leave next month. Photo: Gualter Fatia Photo Sales

3. Joe White White has been on the fringes of the first-team for a while now but has not yet made an appearance for the senior side. Hartlepool United are one club that has been credited with an interest in signing the youngster on-loan when the window opens. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4. Allan Saint-Maximin There is no indication that Newcastle will look to sell the winger, nor any hints of dissatisfaction from the player either. However, Saint-Maximin is constantly linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs and as one of Newcastle’s most valuable assets, there is always the possibility of him leaving if a sizable transfer fee is offered to them. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales