Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies could have a busy couple of transfer windows ahead of them

The current injury crisis surrounding the club means that Newcastle may be very active in the January transfer window in order to strengthen the options available to Eddie Howe.

They will also likely be busy next summer as well as they look to consolidate their position as one of the Premier League’s strongest teams.

However, any signings they do make will have to be offset with departures and, despite only being in November, there are a host of players that are set to leave the club as it stands.

Here, we take a look at the ten players that are set to leave Newcastle United in the summer - as it stands:

Loris Karius Karius extended his stay in the north east at the end of last season when his short-term deal was extended by a further year.

Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles is the club's captain and has stepped up to the plate in Sven Botman's absence to deliver some very good performances during a tricky period of the season. Both the club and Lascelles have a major decision to make with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Matt Ritchie Ritchie is part of the leadership group at the club and is someone that Howe is able to rely on whenever called upon. Opportunities have been limited this season and with just a few months left on his Magpies contract, Ritchie's future is very much unknown.

Mark Gillespie Gillespie is the club's fourth-choice goalkeeper and hasn't featured in a competitive game for over three years.