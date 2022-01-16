Loan moves are usually nothing more than a short-term fix. A plaster for deeper problems that can be resolved in summer where the transfer market is usually easier to navigate.

This may be the route Newcastle go down during the last fortnight of the transfer window with deals for players like Sven Botman looking increasingly difficult to complete this month.

Furthermore, Newcastle’s current predicament in the relegation zone may deter any players from joining permanently, with loan deals meaning both the club and player can break-free of any move should they feel necessary.

And clubs are often more open to discussing loan deals in January with out-of-favour players offered the chance to secure regular first-team football to force themselves back into the fold.

Here, we take a look at 11 loan deals that Newcastle United could target this month:

1. Aaron Ramsey Any permanent deal for the Welshman could be impacted by Ramsey’s wages. This means a loan move, with Newcastle paying a percentage of his wages could be a deal that works for the player and the two clubs involved. Photo: OLGA MALTSEVA Photo Sales

2. Nathan Ake The Dutchman is already familiar with Eddie Howe and how he likes his teams and, in particular, his defenders to play. Ake would be an upgrade on their current options as Newcastle look desperate to sign a defender this window. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3. Ruben Loftus-Cheek In a fiercely competitive Chelsea midfield, Loftus-Cheek has unsurprisingly struggled for game-time at Stamford Bridge. His quality is clear for all to see and with the World Cup looming, a return to regular first-team football may be on the agenda for him. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

4. Georginio Wijnaldum Wijnaldum has struggled for game time at PSG and although he has little interest in re-joining Newcastle United, his stance could change as the window nears an end. Photo: FRANCK FIFE Photo Sales