There’s nothing quite like the anticipation of seeing a new signing in action, or seeing a promising academy graduate given an opportunity in the first-team.

However, sometimes this anticipation can fall flat with players simply unable to live up to the hype surrounding them.

From big money moves, to World Cup winners and academy shining lights – Newcastle have had their fair share of players that, for one reason or another, flopped when in the first-team.

Here, we have listed 12 players who promised much at Newcastle, but ended up being a ‘flop’.

Have we missed anyone out? What do you think of our picks?

1. Remy Cabella After joining for a fair fee in 2014, hopes were high that Cabella could be the next mercurial Frenchman in the Newcastle side - in the mould of David Ginola or Hatem Ben Arfa. However, Cabella struggled to adapt to the Premier League and left the club on-loan to Marseille just twelve months after joining. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) Photo: Matthew Lewis Photo Sales

2. Hugo Viana As the old tale goes, Sir Bobby Robson saw two potential Portuguese signings play, one was Hugo Viana, the other was Cristiano Ronaldo. Newcastle opted to sign Viana who spent just two seasons at Newcastle before moving to Valencia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Photo: Ross Kinnaird Photo Sales

3. Yasin Ben El-Mhanni If you go onto YouTube, you will see a video of El-Mhanni performing some very impressive skills and tricks. However, Newcastle fans rarely got to see him perform in the flesh as he featured just twice for the senior side, playing two FA Cup games during the 2016/17 season. The 25 year-old now plays at Chesham United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Stephane Guivarc’h Guivarc’h joined Newcastle as a World Cup winner with France in 1998, despite having failed to score in any of his six appearances at the tournament. The striker played just four games for Newcastle and his only goal came in a 4-1 drubbing by Liverpool. (Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill /Allsport) Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales