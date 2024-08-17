Newcastle United have a few players who are due to become free agents in June 2025. They have some big decisions to make over the course of this season as to who to keep hold of and who they should let head out the exit door for nothing.

The new Premier League season is back for the Toon Army and they are hoping for a successful year under the guidance of Eddie Howe again. They played newly promoted Southampton this weekend and have upcoming fixtures coming up against the likes of AFC Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves, as well as a Carabao Cup clash against Nottingham Forest sandwiched in between.

In the meantime, here is a look at who have entered the final 12 months of their deals at Newcastle…

Sean Longstaff He has been on the books at Newcastle for his whole career to date.

Callum Wilson The Toon Army have a decision to make regarding his long-term future.

Kieran Trippier He has been linked with a move away this summer.