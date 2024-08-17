The 13 Newcastle United players set to leave in 2025 as things stand including £32million-rated pair

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 17th Aug 2024, 20:00 BST

Newcastle United have some decisions to make on the contract front this season

Newcastle United have a few players who are due to become free agents in June 2025. They have some big decisions to make over the course of this season as to who to keep hold of and who they should let head out the exit door for nothing. 

The new Premier League season is back for the Toon Army and they are hoping for a successful year under the guidance of Eddie Howe again. They played newly promoted Southampton this weekend and have upcoming fixtures coming up against the likes of AFC Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves, as well as a Carabao Cup clash against Nottingham Forest sandwiched in between. 

In the meantime, here is a look at who have entered the final 12 months of their deals at Newcastle

He has been on the books at Newcastle for his whole career to date.

1. Sean Longstaff

He has been on the books at Newcastle for his whole career to date. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Toon Army have a decision to make regarding his long-term future.

2. Callum Wilson

The Toon Army have a decision to make regarding his long-term future. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
He has been linked with a move away this summer.

3. Kieran Trippier

He has been linked with a move away this summer. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Switzerland international turns 33 in December.

4. Fabian Schar

The Switzerland international turns 33 in December. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.