Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United will be without Callum Wilson for the opening games of the new season due to injury.

It’s a blow for Newcastle as Wilson has scored in all four of the club’s opening-day fixtures in the Premier League since he arrived from AFC Bournemouth in 2020. Wilson scored on his debut in a 2-0 win at West Ham United before scoring against The Hammers again on the opening day the following season at St James’ Park.

The striker scored in the 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest two years ago and came off the bench to find the net in the 5-1 victory against Aston Villa last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the striker will miss Saturday’s 2024-25 opener against Southampton at St James’ Park due to injury.

Wilson initially returned to pre-season training with Newcastle but was sidelined for all six friendly matches with a back issue. The 32-year-old started just nine league matches last season but still managed to contribute with nine goals.

When asked for an update on Wilson’s recovery, Howe said ahead of the match against Southampton: “Callum will be [back] early season, a couple of games in I think.

“He's making good progress, he feels good and wants to push a bit faster but we're just trying to manage his comeback.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson is also set to miss the trip to Bournemouth next weekend as well. The striker is yet to face his former club in the Premier League while Howe is yet to take three points from The Cherries as Newcastle boss.

The striker will be a doubt for Newcastle’s Carabao Cup match at Nottingham Forest at the end of the month with Howe previously mentioning an early September return.

“His recovery is going very well,” Howe said earlier this month. “He's really positive and it's not a long-term injury. He's had an injection in his back and his back feels good.

“But there is a timescale for his return. I don't think he'll be back for Southampton but hopefully for the early games in September.”