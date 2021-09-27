Pardew came to Newcastle as a replacement for the hugely popular Chris Hughton who had been sacked, despite guiding the team to the Championship title six months earlier.

After keeping the team in the Premier League, Pardew then guided Newcastle into Europe, being named Premier League and LMA Manager of the Year in the process.

This success is what earned Pardew his eight-year contract, however, within two and a half seasons, he had left St James’s Park as he made the switch to Selhurst Park.

There were many ups and downs during Pardew’s time in charge at Newcastle and here we have collated 14 of the most memorable moments during his four years in charge at Newcastle.

Some of these are moments you simply will never forget, some are ones you would like to forget, but all of them happened during Pardew’s reign as manager.

1. A memorable start After coming in following Hughton’s sacking, Pardew had to hit the ground running in order to silence any critics of the decision to remove the previous manager. His team did that perfectly with a memorable 3-1 win over Liverpool, including a thunderbolt from Andy Carroll. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) Photo: Mark Thompson Photo Sales

2. Newcastle 4 - 4 Arsenal Newcastle had just lost Andy Carroll to Liverpool when they trailed 4-0 at half-time. However, a remarkable second-half comeback, rounded off by a superb Cheick Tiote volley, saw Newcastle rescue a point from the most unlikely of circumstances. (Photo credit should read GRAHAM STUART/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: GRAHAM STUART Photo Sales

3. ‘Ryan Taylor over the wall’ Unbelievably this was Newcastle’s last victory against Sunderland and it came over a decade ago! (Photo credit should read IAIN BUIST/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: AFP Photo Sales

4. Newcastle 3 - 0 Manchester United Demba Ba, Yohan Cabaye and then a comical own-goal by Phil Jones rounded off a wonderful night under the lights at St James’s Park. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales