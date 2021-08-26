As the transfer deadline on Tuesday 31 August approaches, Bruce has discussed the problems facing Newcastle in their attempts to bring players to the club:

"The problem we have is with the goalkeepers, I am toying with the idea of naming four in the squad, which is unheard of.

"It is fair to say if there is a loan deal, if I do that, then there is no room in the squad without leaving somebody out.

"It's a difficult situation as well with finances, so if there is maybe a loan deal that can help us then that's what we will try to do.

"But as for bringing somebody in permanently, I can say that is probably not going to happen."

Bruce also admitted that his summer transfer business hopes have been worsened by his inability to offload fringe players.

He believes the Covid-19 pandemic has damaged clubs' finances across Europe.

"Most people have to trade - and I have been unable to trade because we have been unable to sell,” Bruce said.

“Nobody wants to sell their best players but we all want to be in a position to trade.

“The Championship is practically on its knees, so there is no movement there. For me, the only league you can sell to is the Premier League at the moment.”

With this in mind, we look at 15 players that Newcastle could look to sign on loan before deadline day:

1. Hamza Choudhury Newcastle are in the market for a midfielder and the Leicester City man could be the one who joins St James’s Park. Choudhury is a combative, box-to-box midfielder and would bolster Steve Bruce’s options if he joins. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

2. Phil Jones Jones has been linked with Newcastle all summer but with finances tight, a loan move is probably the only way the centre-back makes his way to Tyneside. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

3. Ozan Kabak Schalke are wanting to offload Kabak and there are a fair amount of teams across Europe interested in his signature. Schalke would prefer a permanent move but they may have to settle for a loan deal to get the Turkish centre-back’s wages off their books. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

4. Ainsley Maitland-Niles The Arsenal man was wanted in January before opting to go to West Brom. Maitland-Niles would certainly add versatility to the squad and would be available for another loan from Arsenal. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Welsh Photo Sales