The deadline day deals Newcastle United could push through in the final hours of the transfer window
This has already been an exceptional transfer window for a club which just didn’t do January windows under Mike Ashley’s ownership. Yet, there’s more to come.
Relegation-threatened Newcastle United, now under new ownership, have already spent around £70million on players this month.
Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood have arrived, and there will be more signings before tonight’s transfer deadline.
The club has agreed a fee with Brighton and Hove Albion for defender Dan Burn, and it’s also working on other deals. Eddie Howe would like a left-back, a position Burn can play, while another striker is a possibility. Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett and Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah have been linked with the club, which is 18th in the Premier League table.
Maybe surprisingly, a loan move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is also a possibility.
That would end any hope of a revival of a proposed loan for Jesse Lingard, as clubs can’t loan more than one player from any Premier League club. Lingard is keen on a short-term move to St James’s Park, but the two clubs couldn’t a loan fee last week.
To make room for this month’s signings, Howe will have to take players out of his 25-man Premier League squad.
Freddie Woodman will be loaned out, most likely to Bournemouth. Luton Town want Elliot Anderson, while Jeff Hendrick has been linked with a loan move to Middlesbrough. Matty Longstaff could also be farmed out.
The challenge for the club’s new owners this month was to reshape and improve the squad – and, unquestionably, they’ve done that.