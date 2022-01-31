The deadline day deals Newcastle United could push through in the final hours of the transfer window

Relegation-threatened Newcastle United, now under new ownership, have already spent around £70million on players this month.

Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood have arrived, and there will be more signings before tonight’s transfer deadline.

The club has agreed a fee with Brighton and Hove Albion for defender Dan Burn, and it’s also working on other deals. Eddie Howe would like a left-back, a position Burn can play, while another striker is a possibility. Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett and Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah have been linked with the club, which is 18th in the Premier League table.

Maybe surprisingly, a loan move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is also a possibility.

That would end any hope of a revival of a proposed loan for Jesse Lingard, as clubs can’t loan more than one player from any Premier League club. Lingard is keen on a short-term move to St James’s Park, but the two clubs couldn’t a loan fee last week.

To make room for this month’s signings, Howe will have to take players out of his 25-man Premier League squad.

Freddie Woodman will be loaned out, most likely to Bournemouth. Luton Town want Elliot Anderson, while Jeff Hendrick has been linked with a loan move to Middlesbrough. Matty Longstaff could also be farmed out.

The challenge for the club’s new owners this month was to reshape and improve the squad – and, unquestionably, they’ve done that.

