The deadline day 'surprise' transfer Newcastle United fans are waiting on

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Newcastle United fans expect at least one surprise arrival in the final hours of the summer window.

The club, which last week signed striker Alexander Isak in a £60million deal, has very little room for manoeuvre under the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules as it’s also signed Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the club is to sign one or more players – and the focus has been on wingers and midfielders – on deadline day, they will most likely be joining on loan.

Speaking ahead of last night’s game against Liverpool, Howe said: “I don't expect to be (active) to be honest. We're very pleased with the business we’ve done.”

That said, the injuries which have engulfed the squad in recent weeks have given Howe and the club’s hierarchy something to think about ahead of the deadline.

"As I say, with the injuries we have, we believe they are short-term, so there will be a bit of short term pain around the squad, but, longer-term, with those bodies we’re very strong. That’s not to say we’re totally closed off, we’re obviously still looking, but I don't expect any major business to be done."

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

In terms of outgoings, goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is expected to join Manchester United on a loan with a view to a permanent deal, while midfielder Matty Longstaff is also likely to leave.

There are also question marks over the futures of defenders Federico Fernandez and Jamal Lewis.

But there are unlikely to be too many departures, something Howe underlined in a recent interview.

“I would say the majority of players who have trained day to day with us will form our 25-man squad. We’re really pushed in terms of numbers currently, but I wouldn't say they’re necessarily competing for a place in the squad.

New Newcastle United signing Alexander Isak.

"I think we have a very good unit here, and we want to try add to that before the window shuts, but I don't see the 25-man squad being a big fight for places there.”