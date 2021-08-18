The deals Newcastle United could complete before the transfer window slams shut

Money is understood to be tight following the £20million+ arrival of Joe Willock but Bruce remains keen to strengthen his squad.

Bruce said: “We’ll see if there is anyone who can make us better. If there is, then we’ll try.”

That said, there is still time for players to leave Tyneside too.

Here, we pick out 10 deals that United COULD do before the transfer deadline on Tuesday, August 31:

1. ETHAN AMPADU - LOAN Recent reports have suggested Ampadu and Chelsea teammate Malang Sarr are loan targets for Newcastle. It is understood Thomas Tuchel is keen to sanction another temporary exit after the pair spent last season on loan at Sheffield United and Porto, respectively.

2. CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS - LOAN The Tottenham Hotspur defender worked with Magpies assistant coach Graeme Jones during his brief spell at Bournemouth, hence the obvious link. Carter-Vickers, a USA international, has enjoyed loans in the Football League but never in the Premier League.

3. HAMZA CHOUDHURY - LOAN Bruce is a massive fan of Choudhury and has tried to sign the player previously. The midfielder has fallen down the pecking order following the arrival of former Toon target Boubakary Soumare, so the door is open. Newcastle just hope that is on loan.

4. SEAN LONGSTAFF - SALE Both Longstaff and Newcastle have previously held talks over a new contract but nothing has come of it as he now enters the final year. His future has become a little more pressing this summer amid reported interest from former boss Rafa Benitez at Everton.