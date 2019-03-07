The FA examine Peter Beardsley bullying allegations at Newcastle United

The Football Association are still looking into allegations of bullying made against Peter Beardsley.

Beardsley has left Newcastle United 14 months after taking a period of leave so the club could launch an investigation into his conduct.

The club, in a short statement, thanked Beardsley – who had been coaching the Under-23s – for his "contribution as a player, coach and ambassador".

Beardsley, speaking through his solicitors, said he was looking for a "new challenge".

However, neither statement addressed the serious allegations of bullying and racism made against Beardsley by a number of players, notably Yasin Ben El-Mhanni,

Beardsley, 58, categorically denied the claims, which are still "under consideration" by the FA.

An FA spokesperson said: "The allegations made against Peter Beardsley continue to be under consideration by the FA. We are not in a position to comment further at this time."

Beardsley reportedly agreed a financial settlement before leaving United.