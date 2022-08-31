Newcastle United youngster hits injury comeback trail with impressive display against Doncaster Rovers
This time last year, Joe White was on the fringes of the Newcastle United first-team.
Picked by Steve Bruce as one of the youngsters given exposure to senior football, White featured for Newcastle during their pre-season campaign and even featured on the bench for the Magpies in their trip to Old Trafford, although he has yet to make a senior appearance for the club.
However, injury this time around means White has had to sit-back as some of his Under-21 teammates mix it with the first-team.
White is back in action now though and after playing 74 minutes of Newcastle United Under-21’s Papa John’s Trophy match with Doncaster Rovers this week, his manager, Elliot Dickman, believes that once White gets back to full-fitness, he can become a major player for the team going forward:
“Joe has just come back from an injury so the main thing there is just getting him back to full fitness,” said Dickman. ”His training has been quite good within our group and his performance first half on Friday (against Derby County) was the level we expect and tonight, again there was some good bits, mainly without the ball.
"It’s just that little bit of discipline when we’re in possession and his roles and responsibilities that we just need to try and tidy up.
"But Joe’s just coming back from an injury so we’re just trying to get him back as fit as he can be, as quick as we can.”
League One outfits Lincoln City and Barnsley are up next for Dickman’s side in the Papa John’s Trophy.