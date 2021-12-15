The Magpies are priced at 25/1 to secure an unlikely win while Liverpool are 1/12 with SkyBet – even a draw is 19/2.

Several stats are also stacked against Eddie Howe’s side, who are yet to win away from home this season.

Liverpool are unbeaten at home in the Premier League this campaign haven’t lost against Newcastle in each of the last nine meetings between the sides.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring their side's first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on December 11, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

You’d also have to go back to April 1994, to find the last time Newcastle won a league match at Anfield. A 2-0 win under Kevin Keegan thanks to goals from Rob Lee and Andy Cole.

Reds’ top scorer Mohamed Salah was one one when that game took place and he will be hoping to pile the misery on Newcastle this Thursday.

The Egyptian enjoys playing The Magpies too as he’s scored in all four matches he’s featured in between the sides at Anfield.

Salah already has 14 goals to his name this season and will be looking to equal a Premier League record on Thursday night as he looks to make it 15 consecutive matches with a goal or assist contribution.

The record is currently held by Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, set during their 2015-16 title winning season.

Howe managed one win in 13 matches against Liverpool while at Bournemouth.

So the stats certainly don’t favour Newcastle, but is there anything that could offer them a glimpse of hope ahead of the trip to Merseyside?

Well, sometimes when the odds are so heavily stacked in one favour, surprises can happen and Newcastle can take some solace in the fact that they drew with Liverpool on both meetings last season.

But with the club guaranteed to be at least four points from safety by the time they take to the field on Thursday evening, Howe’s side are very much in need of a Christmas miracle with home matches against Manchester City (Sunday, 2:15pm kick-off) and Manchester United (December 27, 8pm kick-off) to follow.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.