The frightening Mohamed Salah stat that does not bode well for Newcastle United ahead of Liverpool trip
Newcastle United are preparing to face Liverpool at Anfield this Thursday (8pm kick-off) and the odds are certainly stacked against them.
The Magpies are priced at 25/1 to secure an unlikely win while Liverpool are 1/12 with SkyBet – even a draw is 19/2.
Several stats are also stacked against Eddie Howe’s side, who are yet to win away from home this season.
Liverpool are unbeaten at home in the Premier League this campaign haven’t lost against Newcastle in each of the last nine meetings between the sides.
You’d also have to go back to April 1994, to find the last time Newcastle won a league match at Anfield. A 2-0 win under Kevin Keegan thanks to goals from Rob Lee and Andy Cole.
Reds’ top scorer Mohamed Salah was one one when that game took place and he will be hoping to pile the misery on Newcastle this Thursday.
The Egyptian enjoys playing The Magpies too as he’s scored in all four matches he’s featured in between the sides at Anfield.
Salah already has 14 goals to his name this season and will be looking to equal a Premier League record on Thursday night as he looks to make it 15 consecutive matches with a goal or assist contribution.
The record is currently held by Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, set during their 2015-16 title winning season.
Howe managed one win in 13 matches against Liverpool while at Bournemouth.
So the stats certainly don’t favour Newcastle, but is there anything that could offer them a glimpse of hope ahead of the trip to Merseyside?
Well, sometimes when the odds are so heavily stacked in one favour, surprises can happen and Newcastle can take some solace in the fact that they drew with Liverpool on both meetings last season.
But with the club guaranteed to be at least four points from safety by the time they take to the field on Thursday evening, Howe’s side are very much in need of a Christmas miracle with home matches against Manchester City (Sunday, 2:15pm kick-off) and Manchester United (December 27, 8pm kick-off) to follow.