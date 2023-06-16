Kevin Keegan took his buccaneering Newcastle United side to the International Stadium in the mid-1990s.

There was not a spare seat as two goals from new signing Les Ferdinand, and strikes from Peter Beardsley and Keith Gillespie, gave the visitors a 4-0 win over Gateshead in the summer of 1995.

David Ginola was also in a star-studded visiting team which was wearing what would become an iconic burgundy and blue hooped Adidas shirt.

Keegan’s team, which would famously lead the Premiership, as it was then called, by 12 points at one stage in 1995/96, would finish second in the Premiership that season behind Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United.

The Premier League club will be back at the International Stadium next month for a pre-season friendly against FA Trophy finalists Gateshead, managed by former United defender Mike Williamson.

Sold out

And tickets sold out within hours of going on sale, though the stadium will have a significantly reduced capacity for game on Saturday, July 15 (12.30pm kick-off).

Newcastle, preparing for Champions League football next season after a fourth-placed finish in 2023/24, are again on the up, and Williamson is “excited” by the prospect of another game against Eddie Howe’s team.

The two clubs met last summer in a behind-closed-doors fixture which was won 5-1 by United.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

“Delighted,” said Williamson, who spent more than six years at Newcastle after joining from Portsmouth in 2010.

“They’re on a crest, and it’s incredibly exciting to look forward to it.

“I think they’re going to bring a strong team out. We played them in pre-season last season behind closed doors, and that would’ve been a sell-out. Really, really quite humbled and grateful for them coming down, and we’re looking forward to the test on the field.”

The gate receipts will help sustain Gateshead – who finished 14th last season with one of the lowest budgets in the National League – over the course of the 2023/24 campaign.

“Really grateful,” said Williamson, who could finally hang up his boots this summer after four years as a player-manager at the International Stadium.

“For us, it hugely helps us out financially. It’s a sell-out, so it really will help on the budget. We’re a fan-run club.

“This is just a huge boost for us – playing against a Champions League team. It’s going to be fantastic for our lads getting that experience, and our young boys getting that exposure, against the best in the world.”

'Next level'

Williamson has been manager for some big games – the club was beaten 1-0 at Wembley by Halifax Town in last month’s FA Trophy final – but the atmosphere for this game will be “next level”.

“We’ve had good crowds, cups runs,” said the 39-year-old. “When we won the league, it was a big atmosphere, but I think this is going to take it to the next level.

“It’ll be a fantastic day, really great experience, but, ultimately, I enjoy looking at why they’re so good and why they’ve had so much success.”

