Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Newcastle United friendly sells out amid after extraordinary demand for tickets

Newcastle United's latest pre-season friendly has sold out.

By Miles Starforth
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 14:32 BST

Newcastle United's friendly away to Gateshead has sold out.

Tickets for the July 15 game at the International Stadium (12.30pm kick-off) went on sale yesterday to home and away fans.

And all sections were marked as being "sold out" on the National League club's website within hours.

The stadium holds 11,800, but the ground will have a significantly reduced capacity for the game against United. Gateshead are managed by former Newcastle defender Mike Williamson.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have also sold out their 8,000-seat allocation for the July 18 game against Rangers at Ibrox.

