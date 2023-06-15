Newcastle United friendly sells out amid after extraordinary demand for tickets
Newcastle United's latest pre-season friendly has sold out.
Newcastle United's friendly away to Gateshead has sold out.
Tickets for the July 15 game at the International Stadium (12.30pm kick-off) went on sale yesterday to home and away fans.
And all sections were marked as being "sold out" on the National League club's website within hours.
The stadium holds 11,800, but the ground will have a significantly reduced capacity for the game against United. Gateshead are managed by former Newcastle defender Mike Williamson.
Meanwhile, Newcastle have also sold out their 8,000-seat allocation for the July 18 game against Rangers at Ibrox.