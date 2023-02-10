News you can trust since 1849
The 'impressive' new faces at Newcastle United's training ground – and Eddie Howe's verdict

There have been some new faces at Newcastle United’s first-team training ground in recent months.

By Miles Starforth
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 1:48pm

Eddie Howe has turned to a number of players from the club’s development squad when he’s needed to “boost numbers”.

Lewis Miley, a 16-year-old midfielder, was pictured in training this week along with 19-year-old former West Ham United winger Amadou Diallo, who joined the club in October as a free agent.

Miley – whose elder brother Jamie has also trained with the senior group – came off the bench in the friendlies against Al Hilal and Rayo Vallecano in December.

And Howe has been “impressed” with those players recommended to him by first-team development coach Ben Dawson.

“If we have a gap, and feel we want to boost our numbers, we’ll speak to Ben Dawson and the staff who see the 23s train regularly, and we’ll ask their opinion on who they feel should come up,” said United’s head coach, who was speaking ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

"It’s really important they have that power, because you want that motivation from the group to be at a high level to impress the staff to try and come here, because that’s where they want to be.

Newcastle United's Lewis Miley in action against Rayo Vallecano in December.

"I’ve got to say the lads that have come up … Lewis Miley’s been with us consistently. He’s doing really well in his development, and there have been other players who have really impressed.”

Diallo was handed a contract until the end of the season after a successful trial at the club.

