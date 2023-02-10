First official Newcastle United comment on stadium expansion plans after Strawberry Place deal

Newcastle United have agreed a deal to buy Strawberry Place. The plot of land behind the Gallowgate End of the stadium had been sold by former owner Mike Ashley to developers four years ago, but the project, which was controversially approved by Newcastle City Council planners, ran into problems.

And the land purchase should now allow the stadium to be expanded on that side of the stadium amid unprecedented demand for tickets.

The club is yet to confirm the deal, but Howe was asked about the move ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game against Bournemouth, his former club.

"I think I’ve said many times that St James’s Park is an unbelievable place to play football, and to be part of that experience every week is a brilliant thing,” said United’s head coach.

"Anything we can do to enhance that for supporters, I’m fully behind. So, yeah, if there’s an opportunity to expand and make it bigger, I don't think they'd have an issue selling the tickets currently – and make the opportunity for people even better to come and watch us.”

Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi revealed the determination of the club’s new owners to expand St James’s Park last year.

"We’ll definitely look at expanding it,” Ghodoussi told The Athletic. “We're working with the city and council to see what we can do. There are a lot of things that need to happen first, but that’s the way forward.

