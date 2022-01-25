Midfield has been a problem area for Newcastle for a number of seasons now. Concerns over a lack of creativity in the middle of the park, coupled with feelings that the team lack an ‘engine room’, it’s certainly somewhere they need to strengthen, soon.

The discovery of Joelinton’s prowess as a box-to-box midfielder and Jonjo Shelvey’s improvement under Eddie Howe have been steps in the right direction, however, more is still needed.

Sean Longstaff’s future at the club remains up in the air, Jeff Hendrick could be on the way to Middlesbrough, Isaac Hayden is injured and Miguel Almiron, for all his effort and work rate, has yet to deliver consistently.

Failure to score goals from midfield is also a worry. Joe Willock did this superbly at the end of last season but is yet to find the target this campaign.

Adding Lingard to the midfield would certainly help in this department. Although the 29-year-old has played just nine times in the league this season, he has twice found the net, averaging a goal every 44 minutes - according to Opta, via BettingExpert.com.

In comparison, Shelvey has also scored two goals this campaign, averaging one every 498 minutes, whilst Joelinton averages one goal every 1,342 minutes.

Lingard’s nine goals and five assists in 16 games for West Ham last season gives hope that if he can replicate anywhere near this form at St James’s Park, then this would be a hugely positive step in the right direction for the team.

Newcastle United target Jesse Lingard sccoring for Manchester United at Old Trafford (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Even if Lingard is unable to replicate this form, then his ability to make progressive runs with the ball and his high pass completion (82.1%) should help improve Newcastle’s attack.

Both loan and permanent deals are being discussed for the midfielder with a permanent transfer being preferred by the clubs, however, Lingard reportedly would prefer a loan deal to keep his options open for when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

