The Magpies are keen to acquire the services of the England international, who is yet to start a Premier League match for The Red Devils this season.

Lingard has made nine league appearances from the bench in 2021-22, scoring twice. The 29-year-old enjoyed the second half of last season on loan at West Ham United where he scored nine goals in 16 appearances.

Newcastle have reportedly made a loan offer for Lingard but Manchester United are understood to favour a permanent move as the winger is out of contract in the summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jesse Lingard of Manchester United in action during a first team training session at Carrington Training Ground on January 13, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The clubs have 10 days to reach an agreement before the January 31 deadline and Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick admits he is unsure where Lingard’s future lies.

However, he did confirm Newcastle’s interest in his pre-match press conference.

Rangnick said: “Regarding Jesse, it's the same as quite a few other players, he's a really good player, it's normal at other clubs, Newcastle showed interest in him but I am not the one dealing with that.

“If you ask me now what will happen in the next 10 days I cannot answer that question, I'm afraid.”

Newcastle have made two signings so far this transfer window with Kieran Trippier arriving from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood being brought in from Burnley.

But they have found things difficult over the past week or so with no further arrivals incoming despite plenty of speculation surrounding the likes of Lingard and Diego Carlos from Sevilla.

"It's the question of what does the player want, what other options does he have, does he have the chance to get game time, I cannot answer for him, it has to be done by the players,” Rangnick added.

“He's a very good player, a technical player. Here at Manchester United it's not so easy, we have other players who can play in that position and we cannot change from one game to another five or six positions.

"I know his contract is expiring in the summer, the question is what does he want to do I wouldn't be unhappy if he stayed until the rest of the season because he is a player who can always play and I know the level.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.