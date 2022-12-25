The Magpies have enjoyed a great start to the season, using momentum earned at the end of last campaign and a busy summer transfer window to help them make great strides in the Premier League. Another transfer window is almost upon us once again and here we take a look at everything Newcastle United supporters need to know about the January transfer window:

Advertisement Hide Ad

When does the January transfer window open?

Newcastle United co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The January transfer window opens on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

When does the January transfer window close?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League clubs will be able to complete transfers from New Year’s Day until 11pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The EFL window also closes at the same time as the Premier League with the window in Scotland closing at midnight on the same day.

What has Eddie Howe said about Newcastle’s transfer plans?

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a busy few transfer windows as Newcastle United boss, January could be a quiet one for Howe and co as the club battle Financial Fair Play restrictions. However, speaking after Newcastle’s friendly win over Al-Hilal earlier this month, Howe insisted that the club will be ‘flexible’ in the market.

Howe said: “It was just conversations at this stage. I think the big thing is that there’s a lot that can change between now and January, so we’ve talked and had discussions about what it may look like, but there’s such a long time before that window opens, we’re still very flexible in terms of what we’re going to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

What areas could Newcastle United look to strengthen?

Their stunning start to the season means, unlike last January where the very real threat of relegation loomed large over them, Newcastle enter the window in a position of strength. With Dan Ashworth now in place, Newcastle will have a clear strategy of how they want to operate next month and will likely do that with one eye on the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad