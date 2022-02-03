The key new signing characteristics that will help keep Newcastle United in the Premier League

Kieran Trippier

A player of Kieran Trippier’s quality should never be at a club fighting to avoid relegation while he is still in the prime of his career.

Newcastle signing the England right-back was arguably the coup of the transfer window and he hasn’t disappointed so far.

Kieran Trippier of Newcastle reacts during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on January 22, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A Rolls Royce option at right-back and a real creative influence with his ability to pick out a pass and consistently deliver quality balls into the box.

His impressive aerial ability is also something that gets overlooked given his stature.

He’s strong in and out of possession, has demonstrated real leadership qualities already and is defensively sound. Newcastle realistically couldn’t have done any better in this department.

Chris Wood of Newcastle in action during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on January 22, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Chris Wood

Wood’s arrival was a pragmatic and necessary one given Newcastle’s predicament in attack. A solid goalscorer at Premier League level, Wood boasts impressive aerial ability and makes life difficult for defenders.

He’s a focal point in a time where The Magpies need some identity going forward.

He is still finding his feet on Tyneside and has been a bit rough around the edges when it comes to holding onto the ball and linking play up.

Braian Ojeda of Paraguay and Bruno Guimaraes of Brazil fight for the ball during a match between Brazil and Paraguay as part of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers at Mineirao Stadium on February 01, 2022 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

£25million is a lot of money for a 30-year-old but it will be seen as a good investment if he can score goals to help Newcastle stay in the league.

Bruno Guimaraes

A real marquee signing for Newcastle as they secured the Brazilian’s signature despite some interest from some top European clubs.

Guimaraes, like Trippier, could start in almost any Premier League side. His range of passing is impressive and his movement for a defensive midfielder could prove beneficial for Newcastle in an attacking sense.

Matt Target of Aston Villa celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at Selhurst Park on November 27, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

He’s one of Europe’s elite forward passers and is very strong when it comes to playing through balls which is bound to benefit United’s pacy players like Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser.

The 24-year-old will also provide good cover in front of the defence as he enjoys a tackle, though could be prone to conceding free-kicks upon switching to the faster pace of the Premier League.

But he undoubtedly strengthens Newcastle significantly in the middle of the park.

Matt Targett

Could prove to be a shrewd piece of business for Newcastle. Targett is a solid all around performer and a dependable presence at left-back – exactly what you need in a relegation battle.

Dan Burn of Brighton & Hove Albion reacts during The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Leicester City and Brighton And Hove Albion at The King Power Stadium on February 10, 2021 in Leicester, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

He played every Premier League match for Aston Villa last season and was named player’s player.

Targett is good in the air, tidy in possession and keeps things simple which should balance things out quite nicely with Saint-Maximin given license to express himself down the left flank.

Dan Burn

It should come as no surprise that 6ft 7in centre-back Dan Burn is strong in the air but he also has good feet for a big man should Newcastle look to play it out from the back.

The fact he’s a Newcastle fan who knows the area also bodes well when it comes to seamlessly slotting into the side.

Crucially, Burn is an improvement on what Newcastle had at the back and again brings that Premier League experience and quality that will boost The Magpies’ survival hopes.

