The key Newcastle United absences as Sean Longstaff and Chris Wood secure Real Vallecano win

Eddie Howe’s side, preparing for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth, won 2-1 in front of an impressive 34,956 crowd thanks to an early strike from Sean Longstaff and a second-half penalty from Chris Wood.

Howe, without 16 first-team players, had fielded a strong starting XI and an inexperienced bench for the game.

Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff, centre, elebrates scoring against Real Vallecano.

Miguel Almiron, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes were among the absentees at St James’s Park. Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier, back from England duty, started the game.

Dan Burn, Fabian Schar and Loris Karius were also not involved along with Alexander Isak, yet to return from a long-term thigh injury. Matt Ritchie, Paul Dummett and Elliot Anderson watched the game from the directors’ box.

Pope, a substitute at the World Cup, was quickly called into action. The goalkeeper tipped over an early shot from Raul de Tomas Gomez.

Newcastle quickly capitalised on Pope’s save. A right-wing Trippier cross wasn’t properly cleared, and Jacob Murphy found Longstaff just inside the six-yard box, and the midfielder shot into the roof of the net.

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin in action against Real Vallecano.

Allan Saint-Maximin – who returned to full fitness before the World Cup break – was a threat from the left.

United pressed for a second goal, and Stole Dimitrievski beat away a shot from Murphy in the 30th minute. They couldn’t get another breakthrough, and Howe’s side took their one-goal advantage into the break.

Newcastle’s young substitutes were out warming up during the interval, but Howe sent out an unchanged side for the second half.

United dominated the ball, but didn’t add to their lead until the 68th minute. Referee Tom Bramall pointed to the spot after Joe Willock was brought down in the box, and Wood put the ball in the top left-hand corner.

Former Newcastle defender Florian Lejeune was embraced by Howe before going on for the visitors, who halved the deficit through a Matt Targett own goal. Howe sent on Jay Turner-Cooke and Dylan Stephenson, and Lewis Miley replaced Trippier late in the game.

